Legendary CCM producer Brown Bannister

(May 7, 2017) Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
From humble beginnings as a singer, songwriter back in the early 80’s, Brown Bannister has worked with some of the biggest names in Christian music including…
Third day, Michael W Smith, Jeremy Camp, Rich Mullins, The Imperials, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West…and Amy Grant.
Fact: Brown Bannister was Amy Grant’s Sunday School teacher long before she became famous…
Producer-Songwriter-Singer-Communicator-Extraordinaire: Brown Bannister
http://www.todayschristianmusic.com/artists/brown-bannister/features/producer-songwriter-singer-communicator-extraordinaire/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Hope du Jour’ Tuesday (May 2) - May 2, 2017
- Hershey’s “Flavors of America” - May 1, 2017
- Internet Scam Alerts (BBB) - May 1, 2017