Legendary CCM producer Brown Bannister

(May 7, 2017) Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

From humble beginnings as a singer, songwriter back in the early 80’s, Brown Bannister has worked with some of the biggest names in Christian music including…

Third day, Michael W Smith, Jeremy Camp, Rich Mullins, The Imperials, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West…and Amy Grant.

Fact: Brown Bannister was Amy Grant’s Sunday School teacher long before she became famous…

Producer-Songwriter-Singer-Communicator-Extraordinaire: Brown Bannister

http://www.todayschristianmusic.com/artists/brown-bannister/features/producer-songwriter-singer-communicator-extraordinaire/