Jonathan Cain's 'Journey' to Christ
Jonathan Cain’s ‘Journey’ to Christ

Verne HillApr 21, 2017Comments Off on Jonathan Cain’s ‘Journey’ to Christ

This week on Sunday @ 5  (April 23, 2017)

Jonathan Cain is an accomplished  Singer / Songwriter.  Best known as the longtime keyboardist for the super group  – JOURNEY.  Cain  is an incredible writer, having wrote or co-wrote some of the most recognizable and commercially successful rock ballads including…

“Open Arms”

“Faithfully”

“Separate Ways”

And “Don’t Stop Believin’ “  –  One of the MOST downloaded songs in music history.

Jonathan Cain’s brand new ‘Christian’ focused project is called…

“What God Wants to Hear”  Single:  “Deeper Than Deep”

http://jonathancainmusic.com/

 

Watch Jonathan Cain at Liberty University / Convocation (January 24, 2017)

Cain, keyboardist for the multi-platinum band Journey, shared how he came to know Christ and also performed a few songs from his new Christian rock album “What God Wants to Hear”.  LU’s Convocation is North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8FckWW4xM

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
