Jonathan Cain’s ‘Journey’ to Christ

This week on Sunday @ 5 (April 23, 2017)

Jonathan Cain is an accomplished Singer / Songwriter. Best known as the longtime keyboardist for the super group – JOURNEY. Cain is an incredible writer, having wrote or co-wrote some of the most recognizable and commercially successful rock ballads including…

“Open Arms”

“Faithfully”

“Separate Ways”

And “Don’t Stop Believin’ “ – One of the MOST downloaded songs in music history.

Jonathan Cain’s brand new ‘Christian’ focused project is called…

“What God Wants to Hear” Single: “Deeper Than Deep”

http://jonathancainmusic.com/

Watch Jonathan Cain at Liberty University / Convocation (January 24, 2017)

Cain, keyboardist for the multi-platinum band Journey, shared how he came to know Christ and also performed a few songs from his new Christian rock album “What God Wants to Hear”. LU’s Convocation is North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8FckWW4xM