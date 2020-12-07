$335 ‘Extra Credit’ Grant deadline DEC 07

Today is the FINAL day to apply for that ‘Extra Credit’ Grant (by 2pm).
The $335 dollar grant is directed toward low-income families in North Carolina to help pay for remote learning and daycare. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award
