The 25th Amendment explained

The 25th Amendment explained

Jan 07, 2021

Yes, VP Mike Pence and the Trump Cabinet could declare President Trump “unable” to serve.

Chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday (January 7, 2021) as a group of Trump supporters stormed the building and halted Congress’s count of the electoral votes has raised the prospect that President Donald Trump’s final two weeks in office could get much, much uglier.

Should Trump further escalate his attempts to hold on to the White House, there is a way for top officials to quickly strip him of the powers of the presidency: by invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. And Marg Brennan of CBS reported Wednesday night that some Cabinet secretaries are indeed considering this, though it’s unclear how serious this effort is.

Learn more: https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22217641/25th-amendment-section-4-pence-trump-cabinet

 

