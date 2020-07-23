24/7- Heroes don’t take a break

Convenience stores across America are joining together this Friday, July 24, to recognize the contributions of front-line responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross volunteers on 24/7 Day.

Celebrating 24/7 ‘First Responders’ this Friday, July 24 (on 7-24)

These folks can enjoy a variety of free in-store offers from 18 different convenience and fuel retailing partners, most of which are available to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and American Red Cross volunteers. The regional deals range from free coffee and soft drinks, to breakfast sandwiches, to combo meals. And Thank You!

Heroes don’t take a break.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/chrisstrub/2020/07/21/247/#6b41fb5d5edd

Deals to say Thank You…

https://www.conveniencecares.org/24-7-Day