2022 Election Updates

The state’s primary election has been moved out to Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm): One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the 2022 statewide primary
New: There is a new filing window for candidates in this year’s 2022 elections in North Carolina. Earlier this week, a three judge panel in Wake Superior Court ruled that the electoral maps drawn by the Republican led- General Assembly should stand for this election season. Filing will resume on February 24 and end at noon on March 4.
https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-redistricting-maps-can-stand-court-rules-but-appeals-expected/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Survey: US pastors reveal their ‘greatest needs’ in ministry - January 13, 2022
- Ingredients to make ‘snow cream’ - January 13, 2022
- Thursday News, January 13, 2022 - January 13, 2022