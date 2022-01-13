2022 Election Updates

The state’s primary election has been moved out to Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm): One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the 2022 statewide primary

New: There is a new filing window for candidates in this year’s 2022 elections in North Carolina. Earlier this week, a three judge panel in Wake Superior Court ruled that the electoral maps drawn by the Republican led- General Assembly should stand for this election season. Filing will resume on February 24 and end at noon on March 4.

