2020 Census

Everyone needs to be counted.
Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Details at https://2020census.gov/
Fact: Only 4 out of 10 Forsyth County residents have filled out the US Census.
Verne Hill
