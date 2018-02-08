If you want to watch in real-time, the Opening Ceremony will be live-streamed online starting at 6 a.m. Friday morning on the NBC Sports website and app.
BTW: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast. Or you can watch the delayed replay Friday night at 8pm. http://www.nbcolympics.com/
The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony is Friday, but the first competitions are already under way. The U.S. curling team (siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton) led off a mixed doubles tournament by defeating a team from Russia on Wednesday. https://goo.gl/p9uKbq
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Gerber ‘Spokesbaby’ for 2018 - February 8, 2018
- National Pizza Day is this Friday (Deals) - February 8, 2018
- 2018 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony - February 8, 2018