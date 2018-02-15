Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018
Location: Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem
Deadlines…
*Early Bird Registration through February 22, 2018
Pre-Registration through May 24
On-Site Registration will be available www.nche.com/thrive
Other Thrive! Conference Features
Parents of Preschoolers free admission
College Fair
State-wide graduation (on-site)
Featured Speakers Include…
Phil Tuttle, president of ‘Walk Thru the Bible’
John Stonestreet: President of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview and co-host of BreakPoint radio feature (daily and weekly)
Steve Noble with ‘Called2Action Radio’ based in Raleigh
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- How effective is your hand sanitizer? - February 15, 2018
- 2018 NCHE Homeschool Conference Early Bird Deadline coming up - February 15, 2018
- Health: Exercise safety during the winter months - February 15, 2018