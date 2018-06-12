Triad Moms on Main has compiled a working list of local theaters offering discounted movie deals all summer long.

Select theaters from Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point…to Asheboro and Burlington, and movie theaters are offering weekly programs for kids that range from free admission to around $5 (some include snacks). Courtesy of ‘Triad Moms on Main’.

2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/2018-kids-summer-movie-programs/

Examples…

AMC Classic Winston-Salem 10 on Reynolda Road (WS)

Summer Movie Wednesdays…

June 13: “Paddington II”

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem on University Parkway

Beginning June 19th – Every Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10am

June 19 + 20: “Kung Fu Panda 3”

*Sensory Friendly movie environment on select Saturdays at 10am

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem (Sensory Friendly) on University Parkway

Regular admission prices apply