Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog 2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

Verne HillJun 12, 2018Comments Off on 2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

Like

Triad Moms on Main has compiled a working list of local theaters offering discounted movie deals all summer long.

Select theaters from Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point…to Asheboro and Burlington, and movie theaters are offering weekly programs for kids that range from free admission to around $5 (some include snacks). Courtesy of ‘Triad Moms on Main’.

2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/2018-kids-summer-movie-programs/

 

Examples…

AMC Classic Winston-Salem 10 on Reynolda Road (WS)

Summer Movie Wednesdays…

June 13: “Paddington II”

 

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem on University Parkway

Beginning June 19th – Every Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10am

June 19 + 20: “Kung Fu Panda 3”

 

*Sensory Friendly movie environment on select Saturdays at 10am

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem (Sensory Friendly) on University Parkway
Regular admission prices apply

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“I Can Only Imagine”- The Movie now on DVD

Verne HillJun 12, 2018

Chick-fil-A Has a Secret Menu?  Well sort of…

Verne HillJun 12, 2018

Study: How often should you wash your kitchen towel?

Verne HillJun 12, 2018

Community Events

Jun
10
Sun
all-day VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Jun 10 – Jun 13 all-day
VBS will be held on Sunday (4-8pm)  and Monday-Wednesday (5:30-8:00pm) VBS is for ages 2 years old – 12th grade. http://www.vbspro.events/p/oldunionumc 336.495.1090    
Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
5:30 pm VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” @ First United Methodist Church (Lexington)
VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” @ First United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Jun 11 @ 5:30 pm – Jun 14 @ 8:00 pm
All ages / Meal Included 336.248.2886
Jun
12
Tue
all-day Camp Kid Jam @ Lander University (Greenwood, SC)
Camp Kid Jam @ Lander University (Greenwood, SC)
Jun 12 – Jun 15 all-day
Camp KidJam is designed around the principles of 252 Basics, which teach children to grow in wisdom, faith and friendship. Camp KidJam is designed to provide a fun experience for kids, unique workshops to develop[...]
6:00 pm Post-Abortive Healing Bible Study @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Post-Abortive Healing Bible Study @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
This is a FREE 10-week Bible study for women who are post-abortive and need healing. To register: outreachdirector@salempregnancy.org 336-701-3576
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes