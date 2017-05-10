2017 Commencement Dates for Area Colleges & Universities

Colleges and Universities across the Triad are preparing for Spring commencement ceremonies. News 2 has created a running list of college graduations and commencement speakers.

Commencement Dates for Area Colleges & Universities News 2: https://goo.gl/wyjnCE

High Point University

When: Saturday, May 6, 2017 – 9am to noon.

Where: HPU, Roberts Hall Lawn

Commencement Speaker: Wolf Blitzer

CNN’s lead political anchor, and anchor of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” He has been with CNN for 23 years, and has reported on a wide range of major stories than have shaped the international political landscape. Blitzer earned at BA in History from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University.

Guilford Technical Community College

When: Thursday, May 11, 2017 – 7 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Commencement Speaker: Dr. James C. Williamson

Dr. Williamson currently serves as president of the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). Previously, he served as president and CEO of the South Carolina Technical College System, where he worked with South Carolina University partners to smooth transfer pathways, close skills gaps, and incorporate industry specific worker training for students.

University of North Carolina Greensboro

When: Friday, May 12, 2017 – 10 am.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Commencement Speaker: Margot Lee Shetterly

Best-selling author of the book “Hidden Figures,” which tells the story of the pioneering female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race. She is a writer, researcher and entrepreneur, and founder of the Human Computer Project, an endeavor to recover the names and accomplishments of all the women who worked behind the scenes at places like NASA from the 1930s through 1980s. Shetterly is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

NC A&T

When: Saturday morning, May 13, 2017 – 8:30am.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Commencement Speaker: Laila Ali

Undefeated boxing champion, daughter of legendary Muhammad Ali, author and TV host. Her appearance comes a little less than one year after the death of her father last summer at the age of 74. She began boxing at 18, and turned pro at 22, earning five world titles and retiring undefeated with a 24-0 record after eight years. She has been a major supporter of Title IX, a federal law that protects women’s rights to be treated equally in collegiate sports.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

When: Sunday, May 14, 2017 – 9am.

Where: Kenan Stadium

Commencement Speaker: Brooke Baldwin

CNN anchor and UNC Chapel Hill graduate, Class of 2001. She anchors the 2pm – 4pm weekday edition of CNN Newsroom, joined the network in 2008 as a reporter and took over the anchor position in 2010. Most recently, Baldwin play an integral role in CNN’s record-breaking coverage of the 2016 presidential election.

Wake Forest University

When: Monday, May 15 – 9am.

Where: Hearn Plaza

Commencement Speaker: Jon Meacham

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian. Meacham is the author of highly acclaimed biographies of Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, and George W. Bush. He’s currently working on a biography of James and Dolley Madison. From 2006-2010 he was the editor of Newsweek. He graduated with a degree in English Literature from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Guilford College

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017 – 9 am.

Where: Guilford College Quad

Commencement Speaker: Patricia Timmons-Goodson

The first African-American woman to serve on the N.C. Supreme Court. She was named to the state’s highest court by Gov. Mike Easley in 2006 after serving on the N.C. Court of Appeals and as a district court judge and assistant district attorney. In 2014, President Obama appointed her to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, for which is a vice chair. She earned her undergraduate degree from UNC Chapel Hill, and a Juris Doctor from the UNC School of Law. She also earned a master of law degree from Duke.

Elon University

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017 – 9:15am.

Where: Scott Plaza/Young Commons

Commencement Speaker: Maity Interiano

Producer and on-air talent for “Despierta America,” the top-rated morning show for Univision Network, and 2007 Elon graduate. She is a native of Honduras, and won an Emmy award for her coverage of Desfile de Las Rosas 2015 for Univision. She was among Elon’s Top 10 Under 10 Alumni Award recipients in 2012.

Salem College May 20, 2017