+20 states reporting ‘spikes’ in COVID-19 infections

Over 20 states including North Carolina are reporting ‘spikes’ in COVID-19 infections. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients are showing up at hospitals.

In some states, more testing has uncovered more cases. But experts explain that some spikes are due to lifting stay-at-home restrictions and relaxing other social distancing measures. The increases aren’t coming in new cases only: At least nine states have seen spikes in hospitalizations since Memorial Day. The NC Coronavirus Task Force has a 2pm update set for this afternoon.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-06-12/new-analysis-shows-21-states-with-spikes-in-covid-19-infections

The US Surgeon General – Dr. Jerome Adams – on Sunday urged people to wear face coverings, saying that masks are important to slow the spread of coronavirus – while giving us more ‘freedom’ to get back out in our communities. The CDC, in April, recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, like grocery stores. The World Health Organization this month also updated its advice to recommend the wearing of fabric masks.

https://myfox8.com/news/us-surgeon-general-coronavirus-face-masks-promote-freedom/

Remember the 3-W’s to stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)