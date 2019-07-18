1969 Moon landing footage going to auction?

Ever bought something at a crazy good price, then found out the real value?

Back in 1976, NASA sold moon landing footage to an intern for a little over $200 dollars! Now, the tapes could sell for millions

On July 20, 1969, NASA put a man on the moon and captured it all on video tape.

In 1976, NASA unknowingly sold those tapes of original footage from the Apollo 11 lunar mission to one lucky intern who held onto them for decades.

*Now, NASA’s blunder will belong to the highest bidder: the three surviving videotapes of the 1969 lunar landing will be up for auction – at a starting bid of $700,000. According to Sotheby’s, the tapes are worth up to $2 million.

**Bidding begins this Saturday (July 20), on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

FYI: The two-and-a-half hours of footage provide the sharpest image of the history-making mission ever recorded, from Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon’s surface to the planting of the American flag.

The back story: The tapes were sold by accident to NASA intern Gary George in 1976, who purchased the set unknowingly among 65 boxes of videotapes at a government surplus auction for $217.77. He resold most of the tapes to local TV stations for a profit but held onto three of them labeled “APOLLO 11 EVA | July 20, 1969 REEL 1 [-3]” at his father’s suggestion, according to Soethby’s.

More than 30 years later, after George heard NASA was trying to track down the footage for the moon landing’s 40th anniversary, he took the unidentified tapes to a video archivist and viewed them for the first time. It was then he realized he’d accidentally purchased the sharpest footage of the lunar landing ever recorded.

