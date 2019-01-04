Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog 103.5 Greensboro

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 04, 2019Comments Off on 103.5 Greensboro

Like

Unfortunately, 103.5 Greensboro was knocked off the air during last month’s winter storm.

Please know that we are making every effort to correct this problem and get the signal back on the air as soon as possible.  Please pray with us that this will be accomplished in a timely manner.

In the meantime, please consider options such as streaming or the free Listen Live App for smartphones.

Depending on your location, you may be able to listen in on 102.7FM.

Again, thanks for your patience and prayers.  Thanks for listening!

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ask Sam: Extreme loudness of commercials on local TV stations?  

Verne HillJan 04, 2019

Update: Picking up local TV stations with an antenna

Verne HillJan 04, 2019

Friday News, January 04, 2019 

Verne HillJan 04, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
6
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 6 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
10:45 am Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 6 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Path Finders is a place for adult singles of all ages and in all stages who are navigating life’s paths. Path Finders offers ministry opportunities for those never married, divorced or widowed; friendship and encouragement[...]
4:00 pm Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 6 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 10-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” For registration info: 336.723.1621  
5:15 pm Financial Peace University @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 6 @ 5:15 pm – 7:30 pm
This is a 10-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.996.7573
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes