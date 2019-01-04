Unfortunately, 103.5 Greensboro was knocked off the air during last month’s winter storm.

Please know that we are making every effort to correct this problem and get the signal back on the air as soon as possible. Please pray with us that this will be accomplished in a timely manner.

In the meantime, please consider options such as streaming or the free Listen Live App for smartphones.

Depending on your location, you may be able to listen in on 102.7FM.

Again, thanks for your patience and prayers. Thanks for listening!