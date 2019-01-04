103.5 Greensboro
Wally DeckerJan 04, 2019
Unfortunately, 103.5 Greensboro was knocked off the air during last month’s winter storm.
Please know that we are making every effort to correct this problem and get the signal back on the air as soon as possible. Please pray with us that this will be accomplished in a timely manner.
In the meantime, please consider options such as streaming or the free Listen Live App for smartphones.
Depending on your location, you may be able to listen in on 102.7FM.
Again, thanks for your patience and prayers. Thanks for listening!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
