In just over 100 days, the US has recorded 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
The first death from COVID-19 in the U.S., is believed to have been Feb. 6 in California. The social distancing measures widely adopted throughout the country succeeded in slowing down the virus’ spread, as borne out by the diminished rates of new infections and deaths in May – but not enough to keep the U.S. from reaching the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/27/coronavirus-hundred-thousand-deaths-us-changes-schools-work-life/5225436002/
Check out this interactive page celebrating 100 of the lives lost over the past 4 months. https://www.usatoday.com/pages/interactives/100000-lives-lost-honoring-coronavirus-victims/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- COVID-19 crisis causing sharp rise in depression, anxiety - May 28, 2020
- Today is National Hamburger Day (May 28) - May 28, 2020
- 100,000 - May 28, 2020