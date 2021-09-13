Is 10,000 steps really the good health number?

The fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but a new study suggests that logging even 7,000 daily steps may go a long way toward better health. Middle-age people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were 50% to 70% less likely ‘to die of any cause over the next decade’, compared with those who took fewer steps.

Recent research from Harvard Medical School has shown that, on average, approximately 4,400 steps a day is enough to significantly lower the risk of death in women.

BTW: 10,000 steps = around 5 miles

https://theconversation.com/do-we-really-need-to-walk-10-000-steps-a-day-153765 https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/how-many-steps-day-should-you-take-study-finds-7-n1278853