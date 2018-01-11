100 year old weather observation recorded in family Bible

During the recent unusual stretch of COLD weather in the Triad, the Lowder family of Clemmons was wondering if the Triad has seen a cold snap this long before. So, they checked their own personal information source…an old family Bible.

“The only thing written in their family Bible besides, births, deaths and marriages is a winter weather entry by Jonathan Lowder (the great-grandfather of Tommy Lowder) 100 years ago (during the harsh winter of 1917).

*100 years ago: Jonathan Lowder, a Forsyth County farmer, wrote…

“from December 1917 to January 1918 the temperature was below zero. The ground was covered by several snows.”

Tommy Lowder (the great grandson) reflected… “I’ve heard stories about the family going to the river and sawing ice out and bringing it to the ice house at the home place and covering it with sawdust. And the ice would last throughout the summer.”

And yes…the Lowders have added our recent cold spell to the family Bible. Source: Fox 8 News https://goo.gl/nzRyQk