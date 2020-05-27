Good News: Summer is not completely canceled.

Here are 100 things we can do with or without kids.

Fun activity: Grab that paper and pen!

It’s time to write down a list of activities you and your family would like to attempt.

It’s an exercise that will free you from the limits of your four walls.

*Connect with your family and friends – while still keeping you and others (COVID) safe.

Need some starter ideas for your list? https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/22/health/100-things-to-do-this-summer-wellness-trnd/index