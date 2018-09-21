Search
100 Local Volunteers Needed to go East

Sep 21, 2018

Local Volunteers needed:  Local Faith-based organizations including the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Love Out Loud, is calling for 100 volunteers to clean up debris in the flood-ravaged areas in Eastern North Carolina. 

The local volunteers will make ‘relief’ stops in New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington.   Volunteers are needed with skills in carpentry, construction, general maintenance, medical assistance, spiritual counseling, landscaping and house cleaning.

Volunteer Details: www.loveoutloudws.com/disaster-relief

The organizations working with the Ministers’ Conference consist of the City of Winston-Salem; the FaithHealth Division of Wake Baptist Health; a collective of Christ-centered churches in Winston-Salem; and Offering for a Hungry Nation, a local community group. The coalition is called the Winston-Salem Hurricane Florence Humanitarian Response Team to Eastern North Carolina…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/local-organizations-ask-for-volunteers-to-clean-up-debris-from/article_33f4d0ea-270f-5af6-bcbe-2f3dd22e9afc.html

 

Hurricane Florence causing widespread flooding, power outages and damage to homes, schools, churches and businesses from the Sandhills to our Coastal areas. The storm is blamed for at least 37 deaths in 3 states since coming ashore last Friday.

 

Verne Hill

