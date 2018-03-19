10 Things to Tell Your Wife (or spouse) Every Day

Sometimes life gets in the way and husbands don’t always find an opportunity to tell their wives how important they are to them. Whether it’s the “problem of the day” or a hectic schedule, it can be challenging for men to find the right moment to tell their spouse how much they are loved and appreciated.

Here are ten simple, but heartfelt ways to express how you truly feel.

Say, “Thank you.”

Saying thank you is one of the most wonderful ways to show gratitude. Thank your wife for the big things and the small, or simply thank her for walking beside you.

Let your wife know she is appreciated.

A comment like, “You do so much for this family and it’s appreciated,” can go a long way to remind your wife of her incredible value.

Compliment her on her beauty.

Women don’t always feel attractive, which makes it important to tell your wife that she still turns your head. Compliment her on her smile or how beautiful she looks with the sun splashing on her face.

Remind your wife of her unique talents and gifts.

No one else can do what your wife can do. Remind her that she has immense gifts that make her special and more than enough.

Praise her.

Praise your wife for being a loving mother and an incredible spouse.

Tell your wife that you are proud of her.

It is a wonderful way to lift her spirit and to help nurture her self-confidence.

Express a need to spend more time with her.

Ask your wife out on a date or set time aside to do something she wants to do. Reaching for her hand while taking a walk is another way to let her know that spending time together is a priority for you.

Remind your wife that you are there for her whenever it’s needed.

No matter how busy you are, tell your wife that you will always make time to listen—and to comfort.

Tell your wife that she completes you.

This will help strengthen the bond of your marriage. Plus, it will show your wife how important she is to you.

Say “I love you” at least once a day.

There is no greater way to express your love than actually saying the words. Don't wait until tomorrow. Say "I love you" now…