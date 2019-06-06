10 things you might not know about the Normandy invasion

Search
Verne Hill Jun 06, 2019

Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day

On June 6, 1944, US, British and Canadian Allied forces invaded the coast of Normandy in northern France.  The landings were the first stage of Operation Overlord. The Goal: To bring an end to World War II.  At the end of D-Day, the Allies had established a foothold in France and within 11 months Nazi Germany was defeated. More than 13,000 aircraft + 5,000 ships supported the operation.

*D-Day was the largest amphibious (land and water) invasion in history.

 

Verne Hill

