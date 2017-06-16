Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Verne HillJun 16, 2017Comments Off on That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Like

 Fact: Eating out costs money.  

Turns out the average  American forks over $11.14 twice a week for lunch,  according to a Visa survey.  But, if you redirected the $1,043 spent each year on lunch into an investment account earning 6%, you would have an estimated savings of $88,500…thirty years later.

This personal finance math lesson shows how seemingly inexpensive, everyday indulgences can add up to a big hit to your net worth without you even knowing it. It’s akin to the so-called “latte factor,” or the long-term cost of parting with cash each day for a high-priced coffee. Or stopping at the food truck for a roll and butter and container of orange juice. Or regularly spending a few dollars on new apps for your phone.

 

Here are healthy investing tips…

Give up less by spending smarter. 

Instead of buying a large Mocha Caffé Latte each day at Starbucks, consider buying the same coffee in bulk via a 36-count K-cup package for $28.95, which nets out to 80 cents a cup. That’s a daily savings of about $4.

“Each person needs to figure out what their daily comfort purchase is. Something that could easily be cut out or that you wouldn’t miss. Is there a substitute or alternative?”

 

Examine your spending motives.

There’s a psychological dimension to spending.  You need to find out to what extent your spending is based on real needs or simply based on a need to feel better about yourself or your situation. Once you identify your spending triggers, maybe go for a walk instead of heading to the corner coffee shop.

 

Do a regular spending audit. 

Review a few months worth of credit card, checking or savings statements. Go through them purchase by purchase and find out where your money is going…

SOURCE: USA Today  https://goo.gl/vf3O8x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Christine Caine this week on SUN@5

Verne HillJun 16, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Original glaze going ‘chocolate’ this weekend?

Verne HillJun 16, 2017

Friday News, June 16, 2017

Verne HillJun 16, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
16
Fri
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 16 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Walnut Cove & Pilot Mountain) needs volunteers… June 26-30 & July 17-21 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and at-risk children,[...]
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 16 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
8:00 am WinShape Day Camp @ Rich Fork Baptist Church (Thomasville)
WinShape Day Camp @ Rich Fork Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Jun 16 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Come be a part of this incredible adventure where WinShape Day Camps combine sports, recreation, arts, Bible study and worship into one incredible week designed specially for elementary age children. Registration: $209 (per camper) http://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/rich-fork-baptist-church/ 336.476.6258 Presented[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes