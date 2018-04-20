“10 Decades of Midway School” events planned

For 10 decades (or 100 years), Midway Elementary School in northern Davidson County has been more than a place of learning; it’s been the heart of a community. The school and community are celebrating their rich history

*(FRI) “10 Decades of Midway School History” – Reception Tonight (April 20) from 6 to 7pm. Preview exhibit displays, guest speakers. Light refreshments will be provided. MC will be Verne Hill (WBFJ Morning Show) *Verne is a 1978 Midway School alum J

*(SAT) “10 Decades of Midway School” Community Day This Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Open House, a number of inflatables, rides, raffles and food will be available on Saturday. Wristbands for inflatables will be $5 with all proceeds going to the school playground. * Midway School was founded in 1926

