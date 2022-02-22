1 million dollar fund approved for Weaver fire victims

Helping those in NEED.

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved $1 million dollar “fund” for those affected by Winston Weaver plant fire on North Cherry Street back on January 31. Payments will be capped at $1,000 dollars per household and will be limited to low- and moderate-income households. But people who can’t show receipts or proof of losses will be limited to a $300 payout.

*Experiment in Self-Reliance, a local nonprofit, will administer the distribution of the money for the city. https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-city-council-approves-1-million-fund-for-those-affected-by-winston-weaver-plant/article