1 million dollar fund approved for Weaver fire victims

Helping those in NEED.
The Winston-Salem City Council has approved $1 million dollar “fund” for those affected by Winston Weaver plant fire on North Cherry Street back on January 31. Payments will be capped at $1,000 dollars per household and will be limited to low- and moderate-income households. But people who can’t show receipts or proof of losses will be limited to a $300 payout.
*Experiment in Self-Reliance, a local nonprofit, will administer the distribution of the money for the city. https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-city-council-approves-1-million-fund-for-those-affected-by-winston-weaver-plant/article
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine - February 22, 2022
- RECALL: Abbott powder baby formula including Similac - February 22, 2022
- AT&T closing its 3G network TODAY (Feb 22) - February 22, 2022