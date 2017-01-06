WS/FC Magnet School Fair CANCELLED

Due to latest blast of severe winter weather, the annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools magnet school fair planned for Saturday has been CANCELLED. https://goo.gl/I4bHEL

*BTW: If you are interested in learning more about Magnet Schools or filling out an application, LINK https://goo.gl/zCCNLP

BTW: The Magnet-school application window closes on Jan. 23