Writer challenges followers to pay it forward

“A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off.”

A simple Tweet from one New York City writer has encouraged followers to ‘pay off’ school lunch debt around the country.

Ashley C. Ford felt driven to act by a sad fact of life in the nation’s school cafeterias: Kids with unpaid lunch accounts are often ‘embarrassed’ with a substitute meal of a cold cheese sandwich and a carton of milk.

Ashley appealed to her 66,000 Twitter followers with a solution.

In the nearly two months since, people around the country have been inspired to donate thousands of dollars to erase debts owed by parents.

-According to a 2016 survey of 1,000 school meal program operators by the School Nutrition Association, about three-quarters of districts had unpaid student meal debt at the end of the last school year.

-Most school districts allow children to run a tab for a certain number of meals if they come up short. If parents ignore school notices about their child’s overdrawn lunch account, the debt may be sent to a collection agency.

Ultimately, taxpayers may have to cover it.