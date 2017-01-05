UPDATE: From the National Weather Service
Snow likely early Saturday morning, mainly between 1am and 4am.
New snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches possible…Low 24 early Saturday morning
*THE BEST CHANCE FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW APPEARS TO EXTEND FROM THE SOUTHERN PIEDMONT INTO THE NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “City With Dwellings” - January 5, 2017
- Winter Weather WARNING for the Triad late Friday night into Saturday morning- copy - January 5, 2017
- ‘The Cold Case Initiative’ –DrO. DeShea Cuthrell - January 5, 2017