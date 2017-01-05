Search
Winter Weather WARNING for the Triad late Friday night into Saturday morning- copy
snowstorm

Winter Weather WARNING for the Triad late Friday night into Saturday morning- copy

Verne HillJan 05, 2017

UPDATE: From the National Weather Service

Snow likely early Saturday morning, mainly between 1am and 4am.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches possible…Low 24 early Saturday morning

 *THE BEST CHANCE FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW APPEARS TO EXTEND FROM THE SOUTHERN PIEDMONT INTO THE NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN.

 

Previous Post“City With Dwellings”
