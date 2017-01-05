Winter Weather Driving TIPS…

(StatePoint) While winter can be a beautiful time of year, it can also be a treacherous season on the roads. Winter driving conditions require increased attention and an ability to adapt quickly.

Slow down. Most of us can underestimate how long it takes to brake and how difficult it can be to steer on slippery roads.

Remember, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways…

Many new safety technologies (like back-up cameras) have outside sensors that can freeze or fog up. Always make sure they are clear so they work their best.

Don’t ‘pump’ your brakes if your vehicle has an anti-lock braking system. A-B-S works differently than traditional brakes. Just hold them down firmly and look and steer in the direction you want to go.

Traction control helps you accelerate without spinning out on slippery surfaces like snow and ice.

The ‘temperature warning’ feature provides updates about upcoming roadway conditions such as potential black ice.

Don’t use cruise control on slippery surfaces like ice and snow. It will diminish your control and reduce your reaction time in the event of a skid.

Bottom Line: Stay safe this winter. Learn how your vehicle works and drive slowly in dangerous conditions. For more information, visit www.MyCarDoesWhat.org