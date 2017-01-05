Search
Winter Weather Driving TIPS…

Verne HillJan 05, 2017Comments Off on Winter Weather Driving TIPS…

(StatePoint) While winter can be a beautiful time of year, it can also be a treacherous season on the roads. Winter driving conditions require increased attention and an ability to adapt quickly.

  • Slow down. Most of us can underestimate how long it takes to brake and how difficult it can be to steer on slippery roads.
  • Remember, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways…
  • Many new safety technologies (like back-up cameras) have outside sensors that can freeze or fog up. Always make sure they are clear so they work their best.
  • Don’t ‘pump’ your brakes if your vehicle has an anti-lock braking system.   A-B-S works differently than traditional brakes. Just hold them down firmly and look and steer in the direction you want to go.
  • Traction control helps you accelerate without spinning out on slippery surfaces like snow and ice.
  • The ‘temperature warning’ feature provides updates about upcoming roadway conditions such as potential black ice.
  • Don’t use cruise control on slippery surfaces like ice and snow. It will diminish your control and reduce your reaction time in the event of a skid.

 

Bottom Line: Stay safe this winter.   Learn how your vehicle works and drive slowly in dangerous conditions.  For more information, visit www.MyCarDoesWhat.org

 

 

Verne Hill

