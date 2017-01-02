Search
15871822_1282511105120472_474331129372482984_n

Where’s WXII-TV 12 on DirectTV?

Verne Hill Jan 02, 2017

To be clear, we have not “blacked out” our station.

You may continue to receive our station for free, over the air, or by other satellite distribution, and, where available, from cable operators.   You can determine the type of antenna needed to receive the signals of our station at http://www.antennaweb.org/.

 

Negotiations appear to be at an impasse between Hearst Television, parent company of WXII-TV, and DirecTV to reach a new contract.

“We regret the inconvenience DirecTV’s demands have caused its subscribers, and we will keep you fully informed of developments.

To contact DirecTV regarding the inconvenience caused by its unreasonable demands call DirecTV customer service at 1-800-531-5000.

Hearst Television owns and operates local television and radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households.

www.hearsttelevision.com

 

 

 

Previous PostCommunity: Seven Ways to Minister to a Vulnerable Woman in 2017
