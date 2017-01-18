Search
Where's all the 'Bar Soap'?
Where’s all the ‘Bar Soap’?

Verne HillJan 18, 2017

Sign of the Times? Going the way of the Pay phone, the mullet…could be the Bar soap?

Market research suggests that older men (over 60 years?) are the major consumers of Bar soap.  Millennials are snubbing the traditional (old-fashioned) bars of soap – in favor of liquid soap.

NOTE: Millennials believe bar soaps are covered in germs after they are used.

https://goo.gl/KDLhGG

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers
