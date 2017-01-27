What’s on your doggie’s iPod?

Seems that reggae and soft rock music has a calming effect on our four legged friends.
One Scottish study of ‘canine behavior’ confirming that the stress level of kennel dogs decreased significantly after specific music was played, say from artists such as Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac.
SOURCE: University of Glasgow https://goo.gl/zjnX7K
