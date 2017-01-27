Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog What’s on your doggie’s iPod?
dogmusic-min

What’s on your doggie’s iPod?

Verne HillJan 27, 2017Comments Off on What’s on your doggie’s iPod?

Like

Seems that reggae and soft rock music has a calming effect on our four legged friends.

One Scottish  study of ‘canine behavior’ confirming that the stress level of kennel dogs decreased significantly after specific music was played, say from artists such as Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac.

SOURCE: University of Glasgow    https://goo.gl/zjnX7K

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostEating Gluten-Free on a Budget
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Texas Right to Life 16th Annual Celebration of Life

VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

29e33b3b1df81bcea69484c0341e4168

Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

Krispy Kreme Coffee mug 2013

Friday News, JAN 27, 2017

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

Community Events

Jan
27
Fri
7:00 pm Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Jan 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include: local artists, baked goods, photo booth, coffee & more! January is National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention month https://www.facebook.com/events/1793059784290444/?active_tab=about  
Jan
28
Sat
6:00 pm Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Guests: Cana’s Voice & Stan Whitmire Tickets: $30 (artist circle)  /  $20 (general admission) 336.996.7388  /  http://www.itickets.com  
Jan
29
Sun
12:30 pm Blood Drive @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Blood Drive @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 29 @ 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by the NWNC Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: 336.431.9507  /  http://www.redcross.org
Jan
30
Mon
3:00 pm Actors, Models, Talent for Chris... @ Embassy Suites (Winston-Salem)
Actors, Models, Talent for Chris... @ Embassy Suites (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
AMTC is a 30 year-old company based on Christian values looking for aspiring actors, singers, models & dancers!! http://www.amtcworld.org (800) 782-7420 3:00 & 7:00pm auditions available  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes