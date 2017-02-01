Wednesday Word

Today, our oldest grandchild is 3 years old. It seems like a lifetime that we have had such a joy to enter our lives. We thank God for the children He gave to us and with His help the values they live by today. I had always wondered what my children would be like and then I wondered what they would be like when they would grow up. It thrills our hearts to watch our daughter and son-in-law raise their little girls in church and in the Biblical way they structure them at home. Even Anna at 20 months old puts her little hands together and bows her head while big sister, Kelsey, says the blessing. Listening to Kelsey sing children’s church songs we once sang as children and hearing her acknowledge Jesus and Church has truly blessed us!!!

Happy Birthday to a princess

Who we love to the moon and back

She is the fairy in our lives

Giving us everything that we lack

Her smile is like a magic wand

Her hug is like a secret potion

Our lives have become celestial

All the magic she has spun

Children’s children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children…Proverbs 17:6