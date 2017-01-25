Wednesday Word

Recently I was asked to present devotion during an Upwards basketball game. Here is what I shared:

What do you think is the greatest miracle in the Bible?

As a mom I feel it’s when Joshua told his son to stand still and he did!!!! (Bible Humor, Joshua 10:12; sun not son). I mean it listened and it stood still. Sometimes, my son won’t stand still when I tell him to… ok he never does. Then, when we are running late to get out the door, I can’t get him to move towards the door at all…. instead he continues to shoot nerf guns down the hall. It can be frustrating raising children, right!

When the disciples asked Jesus, (Matthew 18) “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” How did Jesus respond? “He called a little child, and placed the child among them and he said “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.” According to Jesus, it is the children and those who come down to their level that are the greatest in heaven. Do you invest in your children? Do you spend time with them? Do you value your relationships with children? Do you love like a child?

Often I find myself when I’m talking to Carter, bending down to be at eye level with him as I explain why the decisions his will have bad consequences and that he should choose differently.

When we can humble ourselves as children do and have a trusting faith in our heavenly father, then He will welcome us with open arms and embrace us with His fatherly love.

**Side Note** Let’s not forget to have fun like kids do. Dance in the rain, sing to the top of your lungs in the car rider line, make a fool of yourself in public (this will totally embarrass your kids) and have the heart of a child. It’s very humbling and not that embarrassing at all, Carter and I do it all the time.

Psalm 139:13-14~ For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

~Tonia~