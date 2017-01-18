Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

MY GOD
CHAIN BREAKER
Home Blog Wednesday Word
Wed Word Board Pic

Wednesday Word

John HillJan 18, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

With the New Year came new faces (and voices) to our family. In the afternoons we welcome Dennis Breeden as our leader of the Family Traffic Team. Dennis will help Tami keep you up on all the “Stop-N-Go” happenings in the Triad plus the latest weather.

 Dennis has a long broadcasting history in the Triad, mostly in TV sales but has been a part of other broadcasts on Christian media. Dennis is already doing a great job and a big asset to the afternoons with Tami.

The new year also brought changes to our sister station. WBFJ-AM officially became a part of Triad Family Network and continues to broadcast Christian teaching and talk (Dave Ramsey and others). A part of this new “Reset” for the AM is being led by another new family member Kevin Harrison.

 Kevin has been burning the midnight oil along with help from our veteran Mr. Sunshine (J.W. Reid) to minister to more people than ever. He has been working on programming, streaming, web site design and many more things.

 We are really excited with this new year of ministry opportunities. Thanks for your prayer and financial support of WBFJ AM and FM!

 Papa John

 

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers

Verne HillJan 18, 2017

ivory-bar-soap

Where’s all the ‘Bar Soap’?

Verne HillJan 18, 2017

636166306010190117-AP-TRUMP-HOTEL-PENCE-SPEECH-87218160

Trump / Pence Inauguration Schedule 2017

Verne HillJan 18, 2017

Community Events

Jan
20
Fri
7:00 pm Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian best known for parodying popular songs Special Guest: Kenn Kington Tickets: $19.00 – $55.00 (per person) Ticket info: 919.680.2787 http://www.timhawkins.net Tim Hawkins will also be in Charlotte (Jan 21).[...]
Jan
21
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 21 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Building Fund 336.431.9507
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes