Wednesday Word

With the New Year came new faces (and voices) to our family. In the afternoons we welcome Dennis Breeden as our leader of the Family Traffic Team. Dennis will help Tami keep you up on all the “Stop-N-Go” happenings in the Triad plus the latest weather.

Dennis has a long broadcasting history in the Triad, mostly in TV sales but has been a part of other broadcasts on Christian media. Dennis is already doing a great job and a big asset to the afternoons with Tami.

The new year also brought changes to our sister station. WBFJ-AM officially became a part of Triad Family Network and continues to broadcast Christian teaching and talk (Dave Ramsey and others). A part of this new “Reset” for the AM is being led by another new family member Kevin Harrison.

Kevin has been burning the midnight oil along with help from our veteran Mr. Sunshine (J.W. Reid) to minister to more people than ever. He has been working on programming, streaming, web site design and many more things.

We are really excited with this new year of ministry opportunities. Thanks for your prayer and financial support of WBFJ AM and FM!

Papa John