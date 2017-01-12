Wednesday Word

Tomorrow, Jan. 12th, our family will celebrate our first born son Aaron Hilton’s 21st birthday. My, where did the time go? I remember the night he entered our world, it was much like the weather we have just had. Snow with a little more ice. Wouldn’t you know it, he loves playing in the snow to this day. We were elated with joy to have been given such a beautiful gift!!!!! A son, just what we had asked the Lord for, knowing that God would give to us the child He wanted us to have. We have always believed that about both of our children. Aaron and Addy were both designed and purposed for our family!!

When Aaron was born, we chose to have him dedicated to the Lord. We were asked for a life verse for Aaron. We chose Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” We spoke and prayed this verse over Aaron often, I still do. Now though, it is not just over Aaron, but our whole family, Ron, Addy and me. I pray Jer. 29:11 and plead the blood of Jesus over Aaron and Addy, trusting God to keep His word.

What happens then, when what we see with the natural eye, is not what we think prospering our child should look like. For that matter, what prospering looks like in our own lives. We keep trusting, just like the Israel children. Jeremiah, known as the weeping prophet, was speaking to captives, prisoners, some for nearly seventy years. Trusting God was all they had, trusting His heart, His word, no matter the circumstances of life.

We are sons and daughters of the most high God. Our children are loved more by our God than we could ever love them. God knows everything about each one of us. We were each made in His image. That does not mean all things will go their way or ours, that life will be without disappointments or discouragements, but it does mean that God’s thoughts and ways towards us are loving. He loves us, each and every one of us. He is for us! We can trust Him! When life does not happen as we thought it would, we keep our eyes on Him, believing and trusting with all of our hearts!!!!!!!

I don’t know how you or your children ended 2016, but I am hoping that like I am trusting and believing God for Aaron and our family’s lives, you will join me with a refreshed, renewed heart to trust and believe God for you and your family today and all through 2017.

We just have to look to the elderly lady or gentleman sitting at home, still trusting our God to provide for their needs. They may have been forgotten by some, but the Lord has not forgotten. He is using Meals On Wheels to provide lunch and a friendly visit. They will not go hungry or be alone. God uses many of us to meet the needs of others. Will you help WBFJ provide encouragement for these folks for Valentine’s Day. Will you get together with family and friends making valentine cards for these seniors that are too easily forgotten. Valentine’s day is quickly approaching! Please join WBFJ as we are used by God to bless these fine folks’ lives, to help put a smile on their face. Please look for the boxes at area Lowes, drop off your valentines by February 7th. For more information, www.wbfj.fm.

-BONNIE