Wednesday Word
Wednesday Word

Verne Hill Jan 04, 2017

So, how are you doing with your New Year’s “Resolutions?”

 

For many of us, the New Year is a reflective time for self-improvement.

Some of the more popular New Year’s Resolutions according to Pollfish…

Eat healthier. Exercise more. Lose weight. Set up a budget / improve finances.

Even, spend more time with family.

The bittersweet reality: ‘Resolutions’ are created.  And often end up in failure.

FACT:  Only 20% of Americans say they are able to create ‘permanent change’ in their lives with their New Year’s resolutions.

The rest of us drop those ‘resolutions’ within 2 months.    SOURCE: Pollfish   

 

There is HOPE.  One blog I was reading suggests that pursuing Godly goals will bring both favor and blessing. For Christians, if God is central in our New Year’s resolution, it has a better chance for success.

“God’s Word certainly has made clear which choices are better than others. First, reading and learning the Bible is a good place to start and a good place to stay.

SOURCE: ShareFaith.com      https://goo.gl/5SfJ1D

 

The apostle Paul shares his successful “game plan’ for all Christians…

 

Don’t you realize that everyone who runs in a race runs to win,

but only one runner gets the prize? Run like them, so that you can win. 

Everyone who enters an athletic contest goes into strict training.

They do it to win a temporary crown, but we do it to win one that will be permanent. 

So I run–but not without a clear goal ahead of me.

So I box–but not as if I were just shadow boxing. 

Rather, I toughen my body with punches and make it my slave

so that I will not be disqualified after I have spread the Good News to others.”

 1 Corinthians 9:24-27

 

Bottom line…

This year, let’s focus on the giver of all perfect gifts (and goals) – Christ Jesus – trusting in His perfect plan, for His glory in our lives. 

 

-Verne

 

 

 

Verne Hill

