Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

SPARROWS
DROPS IN THE OCEAN
Home Blog Wednesday Word
Wed Word Board Pic

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 28, 2016Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Recently, I have been watching some construction progress on a daily basis. An upscale apartment building is being erected a few blocks from the radio station.  Since it is on the route of my daily commute, I have been given a front row seat to every stage of the building process.

Once open, these are going to be high end living spaces that provide all the amenities the new urban culture requires.   Here’s the thing:  most of what I have observed so far … is very basic.  It may cost two-three times more to occupy this dwelling, but its basic structure is no different than most of our homes.  Its foundation was poured in red Carolina clay.  The footings are concrete.  The beams and basic structure resemble that of a stick-built house.

So – what increases the value and makes this a more opulent option? It’s what’s on the inside.  The building and rooms will be finished with high end furnishings that will make it a different place than what the simple beginnings looked like.

As we roll out 2016 and head into the New Year, let this be a simple reminder that for each of us – the things that count – are on the inside. Allowing the Master Carpenter to do the finishing work of making our lives what He wants them to be will enable us to be the ornamental masterpieces we were created to be.

  • WALLY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostDuck Donuts is coming to the Triad?
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

news revised

Thursday News-

Tonia CornettDec 29, 2016

Chonda

CHONDA PIERCE – LAUGHTER IN THE DARK

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

new-years-resolutions-2014

Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

Community Events

Nov
6
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 6 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
19
Sat
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 19 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
30
Fri
all-day Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Dec 30 – Dec 31 all-day
Artists include: Newsboys, Crowder, For King & Country, Jordan Feliz, Love & the Outcome, Red, Humble Tip & others! Speakers include: David Nasser & Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Tickets: http://www.liberty.edu/winterfest/ 866.447.2084
7:00 pm Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Dec 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Special Guest: Summit Trace General Admission: $10 in advance / $15 at the door VIP Meet & Greet: $25 in advance / N/A at the door Ticket info: 336.469.3281 http://www.summittraceonline.com  

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes