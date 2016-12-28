Wednesday Word

Recently, I have been watching some construction progress on a daily basis. An upscale apartment building is being erected a few blocks from the radio station. Since it is on the route of my daily commute, I have been given a front row seat to every stage of the building process.

Once open, these are going to be high end living spaces that provide all the amenities the new urban culture requires. Here’s the thing: most of what I have observed so far … is very basic. It may cost two-three times more to occupy this dwelling, but its basic structure is no different than most of our homes. Its foundation was poured in red Carolina clay. The footings are concrete. The beams and basic structure resemble that of a stick-built house.

So – what increases the value and makes this a more opulent option? It’s what’s on the inside. The building and rooms will be finished with high end furnishings that will make it a different place than what the simple beginnings looked like.

As we roll out 2016 and head into the New Year, let this be a simple reminder that for each of us – the things that count – are on the inside. Allowing the Master Carpenter to do the finishing work of making our lives what He wants them to be will enable us to be the ornamental masterpieces we were created to be.