Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, JAN 25, 2017
verne

Wednesday News, JAN 25, 2017

Verne HillJan 25, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday News, JAN 25, 2017

Like

*The average office worker spends over 5 hours a day sitting.  It’s actually closer to 8 hours if you add in driving, TV-watching, and eating.  Bottom Line: Sitting too much really can be hazardous to your health.   Standing is a better option. Read more:  SOURCE: Prevention https://goo.gl/JOjhnG

https://goo.gl/8HvCSG

 

Praise: Another major Pro-Life victory…

The US House of Representatives passed the “No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act” (HR 7) placing a ‘permanently’ ban on the federal funding of abortions.

Pray it passes in the Senate.  . Read the details:  https://goo.gl/XvLCkr

“61% of Americans don’t support using tax dollars to pay for abortions…”

         SOURCE: January 2017 Marist poll

 

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Friday is the 44th Annual ‘March for Life’ gathering in Washington, DC.   This year’s theme: “The Power of One”

*Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers.   https://goo.gl/aHrhDK

Schedule of Events / Ways to watch on line:  http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

 

January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by

          the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.

*List of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

 

ACTION: Greensboro Urban Ministry has seen a 20% increase in clients needing assistance. Most needed: Canned foods (vegetables and fruits) and dried items like beans or rice.  About 102 families get food from Greensboro Urban Ministry’s pantry – every day.    INFO / Donate, go to www.greensborourbanministry.org

 

Wal-Mart is getting into the car business?  Short answer, YES. 

The nation’s largest retailer is teaming up with CarSaver to ‘sell’ vehicles in 25 Wal-Mart stores across the southwest. Here’s the deal:  Staffers will be on hand to help buyers through the process.

The experience begins at a CarSaver kiosk inside select Wal-Mart stores.

Shoppers will then be connected with a car dealership within 15 miles of the Wal-Mart.  BTW: Wal-Mart and CarSaver test marketed a pilot program in Stuart, Florida last year.  Good News: Customers saved $3,000 off the car’s sticker price on average.  80% of customers who set up appointments at the kiosks with a dealer made a car purchase at the end.   Source: Automotive News 

TOPIC: What is one thing you CAN’T find at Walmart?  J  https://goo.gl/7vRbgV

 

One Christian university that was hit hard by storms received a reminder of God’s protection. William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi suffered extensive damage from tornadoes recently, but thankfully, no fatalities.

There was extensive damage to the Chapel on campus, but the Bible on the pulpit was left undisturbed… and open to Psalm 46: ‘God is our refuge and strength in times of trouble…”   Read more: http://bit.ly/2jtuWaj

 

The romantic musical “La La Land” has picked up a ‘record tying’ 14 Oscar nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.  “La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.  https://goo.gl/tyQen3

 

 

Reasons to File Your Tax Information – Early

At this time of year, filing tax returns ranks right up there with ‘public speaking’ as among the scariest things we have to do in life. Liberty Tax Service advises us to take a deep breath and dive into tax preparation –  early. www.libertytax.com

Check out five good reasons to file EARLY on the News Blog…

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Gina Heitkamp displays a sign while sitting on the shoulders of Ben Fortkamp during the 35th annual March for Life rally in Washington Jan. 22. The two attend St. John's Church in Maria Stein, Ohio. The demonstration marked the 1973 Supreme Court decisions that legalized abortion across the country. (CNS photo/Bob Roller) (Dec. 17, 2008)

Pro-Life: “No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act” passes US House

Verne HillJan 25, 2017

standing-desk-1_custom-831ff339dc192750349211da31eac3aabcf788c6-s1700-c85

Health: Standing is good for you

Verne HillJan 25, 2017

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettJan 25, 2017

Community Events

Jan
26
Thu
7:00 pm Sanctity of Human Life Worship S... @ Blaise Baptist Church (Mocksville)
Sanctity of Human Life Worship S... @ Blaise Baptist Church (Mocksville)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
This is an intimate service for men & women who have been affected by the death of a child through abortion or miscarriage. For more info: (336) 751-3639
Jan
27
Fri
10:00 am Barbecue Chicken Lunch @ Women of Wisdom (Germanton)
Barbecue Chicken Lunch @ Women of Wisdom (Germanton)
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Pick-up or Delivery Available Proceeds: The House of Refuge – a transitional living facility for women To place orders: (336) 929-0973
7:00 pm Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Jan 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include: local artists, baked goods, photo booth, coffee & more! January is National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention month https://www.facebook.com/events/1793059784290444/?active_tab=about  
Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
6:00 pm Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Guests: Cana’s Voice & Stan Whitmire Tickets: $30 (artist circle)  /  $20 (general admission) 336.996.7388  /  http://www.itickets.com  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes