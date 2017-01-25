Wednesday News, JAN 25, 2017

*The average office worker spends over 5 hours a day sitting. It’s actually closer to 8 hours if you add in driving, TV-watching, and eating. Bottom Line: Sitting too much really can be hazardous to your health. Standing is a better option. Read more: SOURCE: Prevention https://goo.gl/JOjhnG

Praise: Another major Pro-Life victory…

The US House of Representatives passed the “No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act” (HR 7) placing a ‘permanently’ ban on the federal funding of abortions.

Pray it passes in the Senate. . Read the details: https://goo.gl/XvLCkr

“61% of Americans don’t support using tax dollars to pay for abortions…”

SOURCE: January 2017 Marist poll

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Friday is the 44th Annual ‘March for Life’ gathering in Washington, DC. This year’s theme: “The Power of One”

*Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers. https://goo.gl/aHrhDK

Schedule of Events / Ways to watch on line: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by

the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.

*List of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

ACTION: Greensboro Urban Ministry has seen a 20% increase in clients needing assistance. Most needed: Canned foods (vegetables and fruits) and dried items like beans or rice. About 102 families get food from Greensboro Urban Ministry’s pantry – every day. INFO / Donate, go to www.greensborourbanministry.org

Wal-Mart is getting into the car business? Short answer, YES.

The nation’s largest retailer is teaming up with CarSaver to ‘sell’ vehicles in 25 Wal-Mart stores across the southwest. Here’s the deal: Staffers will be on hand to help buyers through the process.

The experience begins at a CarSaver kiosk inside select Wal-Mart stores.

Shoppers will then be connected with a car dealership within 15 miles of the Wal-Mart. BTW: Wal-Mart and CarSaver test marketed a pilot program in Stuart, Florida last year. Good News: Customers saved $3,000 off the car’s sticker price on average. 80% of customers who set up appointments at the kiosks with a dealer made a car purchase at the end. Source: Automotive News

One Christian university that was hit hard by storms received a reminder of God’s protection. William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi suffered extensive damage from tornadoes recently, but thankfully, no fatalities.

There was extensive damage to the Chapel on campus, but the Bible on the pulpit was left undisturbed… and open to Psalm 46: ‘God is our refuge and strength in times of trouble…” Read more: http://bit.ly/2jtuWaj

The romantic musical “La La Land” has picked up a ‘record tying’ 14 Oscar nominations for the 89th Academy Awards. “La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26. https://goo.gl/tyQen3

Reasons to File Your Tax Information – Early

At this time of year, filing tax returns ranks right up there with ‘public speaking’ as among the scariest things we have to do in life. Liberty Tax Service advises us to take a deep breath and dive into tax preparation – early. www.libertytax.com

