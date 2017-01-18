Wednesday News, JAN 18, 2017

A majority of the country thinks it’s time for Donald Trump to log off? One poll suggesting that 64% of Americans want the president-elect to shut down @realDonaldTrump, the Twitter account that he has maintained since 2009, which has amassed more than 19 million followers. The poll found that an even larger majority (71%) of Americans aged 18-34, are in favor of shutting down the account. Republicans are virtually split.

BTW: Trump will inherit @POTUS, the official presidential Twitter account, on Friday. Obama was the first sitting president to have that account.

SOURCE: national survey from Quinnipiac University https://goo.gl/G3HAz3

Sign of the Times: Going the way of the Pay phone, the mullet…the Bar soap?

Market research suggests that older men (over 60 years?) are the major consumers of Bar soap. Millennials are snubbing the traditional (old-fashioned) bars of soap – in favor of liquid soap.

NOTE: Millennials believe bar soaps are covered in germs after they are used.

https://goo.gl/KDLhGG

GOOD NEWS: Abortions in the US have dropped to their lowest levels since 1974, the year after abortion was legalized in the US.

-Restricting access to abortion has been a major positive factor on women facing a crisis pregnancy… https://goo.gl/HmUjei

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

FREE Concealed Carry Class for Clergy this Saturday

ProShots is offering a free NC CCH to all clergy this upcoming Saturday (Jan 21)

Kyle, a 16 year vet with the police depart, will be teaching the class

Clergy can register at www.proshots.training 336-969-4867

All participants of this FREE class may be asked to show a that they are a pastor, priest, clergy or other etc. to attend this concealed carry class. Register today: https://goo.gl/179JXF

*This class will be hosted off-site at Kerwin Baptist Church

Address: 4520 Old Hollow Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

*Contact: Chris Beckman: Marketing Manager at Proshots Range

mailto:chris.beckman@proshotsrange.com

Remembering the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr

TODAY: UNC-G and NC A&T hosting several events today to celebrate the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Details on the News Blog

intercultural.uncg.edu and ncat.edu/student-affairs/student-services/multicultural

*List of “Day of Service” volunteer opportunities on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

San Antonio will be front and center when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in this Friday at noon? Dixie Flag Manufacturing Company has hand-sewn five U.S. flags for the upcoming inauguration in Washington D.C. In years past, the company has provided US flags for past Presidential inauguration ceremonies including Bush and Obama. https://goo.gl/f7fYAx

**Politics didn’t come into play when the company was asked

to make flags for Trump’s inauguration.

Pete Van de Putte, the owner of Dixie Flag Manufacturing company, is husband to Leticia Van de Putte, a staunch Democrat and longtime member of the Texas Legislature, who supported Hillary Clinton during the general election.

“It’s an honor when we’re asked to make a flag, especially the stars and stripes. We’ve been doing this for 58 years— it’s a passion this craft of ours. We’re absolutely thrilled. The eyes of the world (will) be watching— we’re definitely going to have the best flags up there.”

BTW: The flags, flowing in length at 12 X 25 feet each, will hang behind Trump on the west side of the capitol building. The flags include: one 50-star U.S. flag, two Betsy Ross flags featuring the original 13 colonies, and two Continental Congress flags representing New York, Trump’s hometown.

Great take on “Our view: Boycotting Trump inauguration a bad idea”

Winston-Salem Journal editorial board

On Friday, all our leaders should be at that inauguration to show the world that we believe in democracy.We should show the world that we are still one nation.”

*Read the entire OP/ED piece on the News Blog https://goo.gl/v2N3Y8

WATCH: SBN will provide live stream coverage of the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States this Friday. https://goo.gl/UA3b2P

Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the hospital.

The 92 year old is doing fine, responding to treatment and expected to be discharged in the next few days. Fox News

Ricky Proehl is stepping away from his assistant coaching position with the Carolina Panthers to literally spend more time with his family – specifically his two sons who now play college football.

Austin is a wide receiver at the UNC- Chapel Hill

Blake will be a freshman wide receiver at East Carolina University.

“I always told him [Austin] when he started at Chapel Hill that if he became a starter or an impact player, that I would walk away to come to all his games…”

-Proehl, a stand out at Wake Forest University, has spent six seasons with the Carolina Panthers and the last four as wide receivers coach.

Proehl owns Proehlific Park, a world-class sports performance complex and fitness center he built in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Proel and his wife Kelly currently live in Greensboro. They have three older kids (a daughter and two sons). Source: CarolinaPanthers.com https://goo.gl/fxO68J