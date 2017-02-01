Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday News, FEB 01, 2017
Krispy Kreme Coffee mug 2013

Wednesday News, FEB 01, 2017

Verne HillFeb 01, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday News, FEB 01, 2017

Like

 

‘Change Your Password’ Day

The two most over used passwords:  ‘1,2,3,4,5…’ and ‘password’

 

Conservative pick:  President Trump has nominated federal appeals judge

Neil Gorsuch (GORE-such) for the Supreme Court. The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He is pro-life and serious on Religious Freedom (aka Hobby Lobby).  Fox News

 

Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

Most church Super Bowl parties are perfectly legal, but a few regulations could cause the NFL to throw a penalty flag on a congregation. https://goo.gl/iWC2hf

FYI: Don’t charge admission. Churches cannot charge for people to watch the game, but donations can be accepted to offset costs of food and other items.

Using the event to collect canned goods for a local food pantry is also allowed.   

Make sure your church follows these guidelines. More on the News Blog…

 

A new study says lower back pain in children isn’t as uncommon as you might think. Researchers say back pain isn’t prevalent at all in kids before age 7.By age 14, instances of back pain jumps to 18%. Many cases come from overuse and trauma associated with playing sports, but they say the use of backpacks isn’t a huge factor. Girls also seem to be at greater risk than boys.

https://goo.gl/MD4Ycf

 

Based on the latest data (Dec), total smartphone consumption in the U.S. has nearly doubled from three years ago. In comparison, tablet usage is up 26% over that same time period and desktop usage was down 8%.  http://cmsc.re/Jdlq308qPpb

 

Facebook is still ranked as the top smartphone app, reaching over 79% of the app audience. Facebook Messenger ranks second, followed by Youtube, Googled Search, Google Maps, and Google play. http://cmsc.re/be2g307o0m9

 

Only about 1 in 7 pastors in the U.S. is younger than 40 years old. According to a Barna study, the average age of a Protestant pastor is 54.   http://fb.me/32IQ6Tj8P

 

This One Simple Trick Will Make Your Nail Polish Stay On Longer?

Going over your nails with nail polish remover before you apply your first coat of polish helps it stick by removing all the natural oils from your nail beds.   http://bit.ly/2kIPsUV

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two very important seminars coming up at the end of the week,

…with a focus on Religious freedom in the public classroom.

 

(FRIDAY)  “Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools”

FREE seminar for PARENTS this Friday evening (FEB 03)

Time: 7 – 8:30pm  FREE

Location:  Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents of public school students to help keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting.

 

 

 

(SAT MORN) Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event (cost $20)

This Saturday morning (FEB 04) Times: 9am to 12:30pm

$20 per person / includes continental breakfast

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

 

The 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education will provide practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum.  You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.

 

**Both seminars will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAssimilation: Biblical standard for immigrants
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Bible_USFLAG-210x210

The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom seminars

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

Big-Game-Party_wide_t

Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

easy-honety-bbq-chicken-wings

Food Safety Tips for your Super Bowl Party

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

Community Events

Feb
3
Fri
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 3 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]
6:30 am Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 6:30 am – 8:00 pm
$7.00 (adults)  /  $3.00 (children) Proceeds: Twin City Kiwanis Youth Programs 336.722.9331  / http://www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org/  
7:00 pm “Keeping The Faith In Public Sch... @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
“Keeping The Faith In Public Sch... @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Feb 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
This seminar is designed to equip parents as they help their children keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting. It’s FREE  /  336.299.7374 http://www.westoverchurch.com/events  
7:30 pm “The Miracle Worker” @ Twin City Stage (Winston-Salem)
“The Miracle Worker” @ Twin City Stage (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Trapped in a secret, silent world and unable to communicate, Helen is violent and spoiled. Her parents hire a young teacher, who soon realizes that the deaf and blind child is desperately waiting to be[...]
Feb
4
Sat
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 4 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes