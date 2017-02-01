Wednesday News, FEB 01, 2017

‘Change Your Password’ Day

The two most over used passwords: ‘1,2,3,4,5…’ and ‘password’

Conservative pick: President Trump has nominated federal appeals judge

Neil Gorsuch (GORE-such) for the Supreme Court. The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He is pro-life and serious on Religious Freedom (aka Hobby Lobby). Fox News

Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

Most church Super Bowl parties are perfectly legal, but a few regulations could cause the NFL to throw a penalty flag on a congregation. https://goo.gl/iWC2hf

FYI: Don’t charge admission. Churches cannot charge for people to watch the game, but donations can be accepted to offset costs of food and other items.

Using the event to collect canned goods for a local food pantry is also allowed.

Make sure your church follows these guidelines. More on the News Blog…

A new study says lower back pain in children isn’t as uncommon as you might think. Researchers say back pain isn’t prevalent at all in kids before age 7.By age 14, instances of back pain jumps to 18%. Many cases come from overuse and trauma associated with playing sports, but they say the use of backpacks isn’t a huge factor. Girls also seem to be at greater risk than boys.

https://goo.gl/MD4Ycf

Based on the latest data (Dec), total smartphone consumption in the U.S. has nearly doubled from three years ago. In comparison, tablet usage is up 26% over that same time period and desktop usage was down 8%. http://cmsc.re/Jdlq308qPpb

Facebook is still ranked as the top smartphone app, reaching over 79% of the app audience. Facebook Messenger ranks second, followed by Youtube, Googled Search, Google Maps, and Google play. http://cmsc.re/be2g307o0m9

Only about 1 in 7 pastors in the U.S. is younger than 40 years old. According to a Barna study, the average age of a Protestant pastor is 54. http://fb.me/32IQ6Tj8P

This One Simple Trick Will Make Your Nail Polish Stay On Longer?

Going over your nails with nail polish remover before you apply your first coat of polish helps it stick by removing all the natural oils from your nail beds. http://bit.ly/2kIPsUV

Two very important seminars coming up at the end of the week,

…with a focus on Religious freedom in the public classroom.

(FRIDAY) “Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools”

FREE seminar for PARENTS this Friday evening (FEB 03)

Time: 7 – 8:30pm FREE

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents of public school students to help keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting.

(SAT MORN) Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event (cost $20)

This Saturday morning (FEB 04) Times: 9am to 12:30pm

$20 per person / includes continental breakfast

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

The 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education will provide practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum. You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.

**Both seminars will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world.