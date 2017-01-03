Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

SPARROWS
DROPS IN THE OCEAN
Home Blog Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 03, 2017
Verne looks busy

Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 03, 2017

Verne HillJan 03, 2017Comments Off on Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 03, 2017

Like

January DEALS:  Christmas Decorations…Gym memberships…and Bedding (not mattresses).  Also, prices on last year’s Flat Screen TVs will go down at the end of January into early February. https://goo.gl/xwizkF

*Check out what item to purchase (and save money) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Workers in France can now ‘legally’ ignore work emails when they’re off the clock?  The “right to disconnect” law, that took effect Sunday, gives employees the legal right to ignore work-related emails after normal hours.  The law applies to all companies with more than 50 employees.  It’s part of an effort by the French government to reduce work-related stress and burnout.

BTW:  France has a 35-hour work week.   https://goo.gl/MKdOkg

 

Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price?? Short answer: YES

An extensive study by Consumer Reports and AAA reveals that for the nominal investment, motorists would benefit from using Top Tier gasoline as their primary fuel.  Top Tier gasoline had 19 times fewer carbon deposits on injectors, intake valves when compared to regular gasoline.   AAA also found Top Tier gasoline can have a cleansing effect, when used over a 5,000-mile interval.

**This is type of gas, not grade.  SOURCE: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/IvFf73

 

Puerto Rico’s new governor (Ricardo Rossello) is promising an immediate push for statehood in a territory facing a deep economic crisis.  The U.S. government has final say on whether Puerto Rico can become a state.  https://goo.gl/SVO2xl

 

Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) will be out of commission for 4 to 6 weeks after lower back surgery set for this Friday. Coach K will have a fragment of a herniated disk removed. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will lead the team until Coach K comes back. www.foxnews.com

 

Forsyth County:  Recycle your (old) REAL Christmas tree

The City of Winston-Salem is collecting old REAL Christmas trees to turn into mulch. Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31.

Check out the list of disposal locations on the News Blog    https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from real trees.

 

Police Prayer Circle this Sunday afternoon (Jan 8) from 3 to 4pm

Location: WS Police Department / 725 North Cherry Street / downtown WS.

Everyone is invited…      Contact: Gloria Corn gloriacorn@triad.rr.com

 

Wednesday is National Spaghetti Day…

 

“National Returns Day” is this Thursday, Jan 5…

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Thursday

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFamous Gospel singer slammed for preaching against homosexuality
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

best-buys

SAVE: Must buy deals for January

Verne HillJan 03, 2017

top-tier-gasoline

Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price??

Verne HillJan 03, 2017

dsc_0120-kim-burrell

Famous Gospel singer slammed for preaching against homosexuality

Verne HillJan 03, 2017

Community Events

Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Jan
4
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 4 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
6
Fri
3:00 pm Blood Drive @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Blood Drive @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 6 @ 3:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Sponsored by the Northwest North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: 800.733.2767
Jan
7
Sat
10:00 am Magnet School Enrollment Fair @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Magnet School Enrollment Fair @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Winston-Salem / Forsyth County School offers 20 magnet schools! 336.727.2519  / http://www.wsfcsmagnets.net  
Jan
8
Sun
3:00 pm Police Prayer Circle @ Winston-Salem Police Department (Winston-Salem)
Police Prayer Circle @ Winston-Salem Police Department (Winston-Salem)
Jan 8 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
You are encouraged to show your support for these brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our safety! 336.749.3519    

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes