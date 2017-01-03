Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 03, 2017

January DEALS: Christmas Decorations…Gym memberships…and Bedding (not mattresses). Also, prices on last year’s Flat Screen TVs will go down at the end of January into early February. https://goo.gl/xwizkF

Workers in France can now ‘legally’ ignore work emails when they’re off the clock? The “right to disconnect” law, that took effect Sunday, gives employees the legal right to ignore work-related emails after normal hours. The law applies to all companies with more than 50 employees. It’s part of an effort by the French government to reduce work-related stress and burnout.

Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price?? Short answer: YES

An extensive study by Consumer Reports and AAA reveals that for the nominal investment, motorists would benefit from using Top Tier gasoline as their primary fuel. Top Tier gasoline had 19 times fewer carbon deposits on injectors, intake valves when compared to regular gasoline. AAA also found Top Tier gasoline can have a cleansing effect, when used over a 5,000-mile interval.

Puerto Rico’s new governor (Ricardo Rossello) is promising an immediate push for statehood in a territory facing a deep economic crisis. The U.S. government has final say on whether Puerto Rico can become a state. https://goo.gl/SVO2xl

Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) will be out of commission for 4 to 6 weeks after lower back surgery set for this Friday. Coach K will have a fragment of a herniated disk removed. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will lead the team until Coach K comes back. www.foxnews.com

Forsyth County: Recycle your (old) REAL Christmas tree

The City of Winston-Salem is collecting old REAL Christmas trees to turn into mulch. Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31.

Check out the list of disposal locations on the News Blog https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from real trees.

Police Prayer Circle this Sunday afternoon (Jan 8) from 3 to 4pm

Location: WS Police Department / 725 North Cherry Street / downtown WS.

Everyone is invited… Contact: Gloria Corn gloriacorn@triad.rr.com

