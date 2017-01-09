Headlines for Monday, JAN 09, 2017

Interesting: “Every state (except Florida) had snow on the ground on Saturday…”

Source: The Weather Channel

Most schools are closed today due to the latest winter storm over the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad through Tuesday at noon

*Expect dangerous driving conditions overnight into Tuesday morning!

Take it easy: Major roads are actually in great shape this morning. But, some secondary roads are still icy.

Be careful walking on surfaces that have refrozen overnight…

Winter Weather Driving TIPS…

-Slow down. Most of us can underestimate how long it takes to brake and how difficult it can be to steer on slippery roads.

-Remember, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways…

Today is National Clean Off Your Desk Day

How’s your password? At first glance, “john316” looks like a reasonable password. But, experts say that “john316” is NOT a good choice for keeping your account safe. It’s actually the MOST common Bible verse used as a password, according to a new analysis of a list of 32 million passwords leaked in a 2009 data breach.

Other hackable passwords: jesus,” or variants like “jesus777” and “jesus143.”

*The best passwords should contain a mix of at least 8 to 10 numbers and letters. Also consider unrelated words or phrases. The key is to be unpredictable.

SOURCE: Christianity Today https://goo.gl/yk0WTm

Positive Panther News: Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been voted winner of Nationwide’s ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge’. Thanks to fans, the 10-year veteran earned $25,000 for his foundation – Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation. https://goo.gl/seYXYS

Pass the Chocolate? Next time you’ve got a cough – skip the honey and lemon – and grab some chocolate. New research proves it’s a more effective method of treating the cough.

Why does chocolate work so well? Researchers claim cocoa has properties, which relieves inflammation or irritation. Essentially, it’s stickier than typical cough syrup, and better forms a coating to protect the nerve endings in the throat that trigger the urge to cough.

Patients who took a new medicine containing cocoa were found to have a significant improvement in their cough and sleeplessness within two days (compared to those taking standard cough syrup).

NOTE: Drinking hot chocolate will not have the same effect. The cocoa isn’t in contact with the throat long enough to form a protective coating. https://goo.gl/5gJM7Q

College Football /National Championship Game: Clemson vs Alabama

TONIGHT (Jan 09) at 8pm (ESPN)

*This a re-match of last year’s championship game. Alabama won.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks. The current price is about 33 cents a gallon above what it was one year ago. *NC average for regular unleaded is $2.27 a gallon. AAA

If you are interested in learning more about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Magnet Schools or filling out an application, find a link on the News Blog.

*The Magnet-school application window closes on January 23… https://goo.gl/zCCNLP

New Date: Police Prayer Circle has been rescheduled for this Sunday afternoon (Jan 15) from 3 to 4pm. Public is invited…

Location: WS Police Department / 725 North Cherry Street / downtown WS…

Contact: Gloria Corn gloriacorn@triad.rr.com

You can recycle your (old) REAL Christmas tree in Forsyth County.

The City of Winston-Salem is collecting used (REAL) Christmas trees to turn into mulch. Tree recycling continues through January 31.

Check out the list of disposal locations on the News Blog https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from real trees.

NFL playoffs this coming weekend…

Every divisional-round game will be a rematch from the regular season, the first time that’s happened in six years.

NFC: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys. Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta

AFC: Houston Texans at New England. Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City

Great perspective: After 31 years, longtime ESPN personality Chris Berman (age 61) will be transitioning into a more ‘part-time’ role at ESPN.

“The whole experience here has been a ‘dream come true’. When we started in 1979, I (Chris) was just 24. Nobody knew if ESPN would make it, or, for that matter, if cable TV would make it. I certainly wasn’t sure I would make it, but I really didn’t care. We were too busy having a blast, talking sports with viewers who were just like us, even if it was during the wee hours of the morning.

…What I didn’t know I was signing up for was a lifetime of friendships and, I like to think, respect. Respect from those I have worked with and from those in sports I have covered, and respect from those viewers who welcomed us into their homes. That’s what hits me the most as I look back at these past 38 years — knowing that all of this happened while we were just having fun and trying to get it right.” Source: Washington Post https://goo.gl/2C5C4v