A Wake County couple is counting their blessings.

Michael and Lisa Hall’s daughter (London Hall) was born last Friday (Jan 27)…
She shares a birthday with mom and dad. The chances of this happening are one in 48 million.
Lisa reflected…
“I think it is crazy that I have the same birthday as my husband and now to have my daughter’s birthday the same day is extremely special. Just to have my first child, a little girl and to have her healthy, is the main thing.”
SOURCE: WTVD https://goo.gl/79UQXP
