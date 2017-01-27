Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC
Texas Right to Life 16th Annual Celebration of Life

VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC

Verne HillJan 27, 2017Comments Off on VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC

Like

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Friday’s 44th annual ‘March for Life’ gathering in Washington, DC.  The VP’s appearance will make history.  He will be the highest ranking government official to ever address the pro-life DC event in person.  Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway will also speak…

Schedule of Events / Ways to watch on line:  http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

 

Pro Life news this week: 

Monday: Donald Trump signed a presidential orders that prohibits federal money from supporting international groups that promote abortion.

Tuesday: The US House voted to permanently restrict federal tax dollars from paying for abortions for low-income women on Medicaid.   https://goo.gl/IGgfz6

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

29e33b3b1df81bcea69484c0341e4168

Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

dogmusic-min

What’s on your doggie’s iPod?

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

Krispy Kreme Coffee mug 2013

Friday News, JAN 27, 2017

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

Community Events

Jan
27
Fri
7:00 pm Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Jan 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include: local artists, baked goods, photo booth, coffee & more! January is National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention month https://www.facebook.com/events/1793059784290444/?active_tab=about  
Jan
28
Sat
6:00 pm Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Guests: Cana’s Voice & Stan Whitmire Tickets: $30 (artist circle)  /  $20 (general admission) 336.996.7388  /  http://www.itickets.com  
Jan
29
Sun
12:30 pm Blood Drive @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Blood Drive @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 29 @ 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by the NWNC Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: 336.431.9507  /  http://www.redcross.org
Jan
30
Mon
3:00 pm Actors, Models, Talent for Chris... @ Embassy Suites (Winston-Salem)
Actors, Models, Talent for Chris... @ Embassy Suites (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
AMTC is a 30 year-old company based on Christian values looking for aspiring actors, singers, models & dancers!! http://www.amtcworld.org (800) 782-7420 3:00 & 7:00pm auditions available  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes