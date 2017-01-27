VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Friday’s 44th annual ‘March for Life’ gathering in Washington, DC. The VP’s appearance will make history. He will be the highest ranking government official to ever address the pro-life DC event in person. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway will also speak…

Schedule of Events / Ways to watch on line: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

Pro Life news this week:

Monday: Donald Trump signed a presidential orders that prohibits federal money from supporting international groups that promote abortion.

Tuesday: The US House voted to permanently restrict federal tax dollars from paying for abortions for low-income women on Medicaid. https://goo.gl/IGgfz6