Celebrating Dr Martin Luther King, Jr – ‘Day of Service’
https://www.serve.gov/search-volunteer-opportunities#searchapi_content_container
7th Annual ‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’ – This Saturday (Jan 14) from 10am to 1pm at the Windsor Recreation Center (1601 E. Gate City Blvd) in Greensboro. *GOAL: Collect winter gear + necessity items for the homeless in Guilford County. Supporting the YWCA Greensboro Family Shelter
‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’ / Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service
Sponsored by www.IAmAQueen.org …calling all women to be a blessing to others by providing charitable deeds. For more details about donating, Call 336-638-1315
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Sanctity of Human Life Week starts this Sunday… - January 12, 2017
- Volunteer Opportunities (Weekend through Monday) - January 12, 2017
- Update: ‘Make-up’ days for area public schools - January 12, 2017