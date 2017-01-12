Search
Volunteer Opportunities (Weekend through Monday)
MLKDAY2014

Volunteer Opportunities (Weekend through Monday)

Verne Hill Jan 12, 2017

Celebrating Dr Martin Luther King, Jr  – ‘Day of Service’

https://www.serve.gov/search-volunteer-opportunities#searchapi_content_container

 

7th Annual ‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’  –  This Saturday (Jan 14) from 10am to 1pm at the Windsor Recreation Center (1601 E. Gate City Blvd) in Greensboro.  *GOAL: Collect winter gear + necessity items for the homeless in Guilford County.   Supporting the YWCA Greensboro Family Shelter

‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’ / Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service

Sponsored by www.IAmAQueen.org  …calling all women to be a blessing to others by providing charitable deeds.  For more details about donating, Call 336-638-1315

Previous PostSanctity of Human Life Week starts this Sunday…
