Our view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea

Winston-Salem Journal editorial board (Jan 17, 2017)

(A growing number of) Democratic members of Congress have said they will boycott Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as president because of his insulting tweet to Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, concerns about Russian involvement in the election and various other objections to Trump. For the sake of national unity, we urge Lewis and the other members of Congress to reconsider. We hold Lewis, the civil rights icon who was severely beaten on the Selma bridge, in the highest regard. We don’t agree with him that Trump is not a “legitimate president.” No matter what you think about Trump, the fact is he did win the electoral vote. But we condemn his bullying tweeting, and can only hope he ends it once he takes office. In response to the words from Lewis, he tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!” That’s pathetic, especially the last sentence. Few people in America have stood stronger for noble and selfless action for country than Lewis. And recognition of that spirit is exactly why we call on Lewis and the other inauguration boy-cotters to reconsider. We understand their objections to Trump. But these members of Congress know more than anyone that the world is watching. If we truly believe in democracy, we accept election results, even those that produce winners with whom we passionately disagree. We recognize that Trump’s ascendancy presents one of the harder tests our democracy has seen in decades. But he did win the election. On Friday, all our leaders should be at that inauguration to show the world that we believe in democracy. There will be plenty of time for political battles in the days ahead. But Friday, we should show the world that we are still one nation.

