Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

REMEMBER
KING OF THE WORLD
Home Blog Our view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea
583db0907234a.image

Our view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea

Verne HillJan 17, 2017Comments Off on Our view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea

Like

Winston-Salem Journal editorial board (Jan 17, 2017)

(A growing number of) Democratic members of Congress have said they will boycott Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as president because of his insulting tweet to Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, concerns about Russian involvement in the election and various other objections to Trump. For the sake of national unity, we urge Lewis and the other members of Congress to reconsider. We hold Lewis, the civil rights icon who was severely beaten on the Selma bridge, in the highest regard. We don’t agree with him that Trump is not a “legitimate president.” No matter what you think about Trump, the fact is he did win the electoral vote. But we condemn his bullying tweeting, and can only hope he ends it once he takes office.  In response to the words from Lewis, he tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!” That’s pathetic, especially the last sentence. Few people in America have stood stronger for noble and selfless action for country than Lewis. And recognition of that spirit is exactly why we call on Lewis and the other inauguration boy-cotters to reconsider. We understand their objections to Trump. But these members of Congress know more than anyone that the world is watching. If we truly believe in democracy, we accept election results, even those that produce winners with whom we passionately disagree. We recognize that Trump’s ascendancy presents one of the harder tests our democracy has seen in decades. But he did win the election. On Friday, all our leaders should be at that inauguration to show the world that we believe in democracy. There will be plenty of time for political battles in the days ahead. But Friday, we should show the world that we are still one nation.

https://goo.gl/v2N3Y8

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

panther-ricky-proehl

Family First: Ricky Proehl is leaving the Panthers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

obama-playground-1484337911

“Malia and Sasha’s Castle”

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

Community Events

Jan
18
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 18 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
20
Fri
7:00 pm Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian best known for parodying popular songs Special Guest: Kenn Kington Tickets: $19.00 – $55.00 (per person) Ticket info: 919.680.2787 http://www.timhawkins.net Tim Hawkins will also be in Charlotte (Jan 21).[...]
Jan
21
Sat
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes