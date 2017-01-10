Two NC charities make Top 10 ‘Best of’ list…

Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have been recognized as Top 10 Charities Changing the World in 2016.
As part of a special project by CNBC, the two North Carolina nonprofit organizations were recognized for their work “both at home and abroad, all while maintaining top-notch financial management and transparency standards.”
Read more: https://goo.gl/iAtyEU
