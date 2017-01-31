Tuesday News, JAN 31, 2017

Above normal temperatures through Thursday …average HIGH temperature for today is 48 degrees

Today (Jan 31) is the ‘last day’ to enroll in or change a 2017 health plan through the government’s ACA health exchange. After this date, you can enroll or change plans only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. https://goo.gl/EoL0IR

Hidden food ingredients…

IHOP adds pancake batter to their omelets. They claim it makes them “fluffier.” https://goo.gl/lssxkU

President Trump fired the nation’s acting Attorney General Sally Yates last night after she declined to defend the administration’s temporary travel ban. Another temporary AG has been appointed… https://goo.gl/2F2jBD

Wal-Mart is now offering FREE two-day shipping on more than 2 million items – without a membership program. $35 dollar minimum purchase required. https://goo.gl/nGK1VU

The Boy Scouts of America announcing Monday that it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate for those programs. The national Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the Boy Scouts, has accepted transgender members for years. CBN News https://goo.gl/YihwH4

Scientists at Columbia University Medical Center say those of us who eat breakfast on a regular basis are more likely to have a LOWER risk of cardiovascular disease. Eating more calories earlier in your day is the way to stay heart healthy. https://goo.gl/FZ40FD

High Point University announcing plans to build a $100 million dollar

multi-purpose facility on campus. The planned arena will become the new home for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The arena will seat 5,200 people for lectures, concerts and other academic events. While serving as a back-up venue for commencement, which is held outside each May. Construction will begin in 2018 and open sometime in 2020. The facility will be called the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, in honor of “Dr. Qubein’s visionary leadership…” Source: High Point University https://goo.gl/OVLDJ7

Happy Birthday x3? A Wake County couple (Michael and Lisa Hall) are counting their blessings with the birth of their first daughter. Little ‘London Hall’, born last Friday (Jan 27), now shares a birthday with her mom and dad.

The chances of this happening are 1- in- 48 million. https://goo.gl/79UQXP

A simple Tweet from one New York City writer has encouraged followers to ‘pay off’ school lunch debt around the country.

Ashley C. Ford felt driven to act by a sad fact of life in the nation’s school cafeterias: Kids with unpaid lunch accounts are often ‘embarrassed’ with a substitute meal of a cold cheese sandwich and a carton of milk.

-Ashley appealed to her 66,000 Twitter followers with a solution.

“A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local

schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off.”

In the nearly two months since, people around the country have been inspired to donate thousands of dollars to erase debts owed by parents.

-According to a 2016 survey of 1,000 school meal program operators by the School Nutrition Association, about three-quarters of districts had unpaid student meal debt at the end of the last school year. https://goo.gl/kWPcl6

Two very important seminars coming up at the end of the week,

…with a focus on Religious freedom in the public classroom.

“Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools”

FREE seminar for PARENTS this Friday evening (FEB 03)

Time: 7 – 8:30pm FREE

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents of public school students to help keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting.

(Educators) Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event (cost $20)

This Saturday morning (FEB 04) Times: 9am to 12:30pm

$20 per person / includes continental breakfast

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

The 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education will provide practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum. You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.

**Both seminars will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world.