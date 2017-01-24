Tuesday News, JAN 24, 2017

Today is National Peanut Butter Day Question: Creamy or chunky?

-Average person consumes more than 6 pounds of peanut products each year…

-Did you know that it takes 550 peanuts to make a 12 ounce jar of peanut butter?

-The high protein content causes peanut butter to stick to the roof of your mouth. https://goo.gl/SF1pXm

“The shelves are almost empty” Greensboro Urban Ministry has seen a 20% increase in clients needing assistance. About 102 families get food from Greensboro Urban Ministry’s pantry – every day. Most needed: Canned foods (vegetables and fruits) and dried items like beans or rice. INFO / Donate, go to www.greensborourbanministry.org

The romantic musical “La La Land” has picked up a ‘record tying’ 14 Oscar nominations for the 89th Academy Awards. “La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26. https://goo.gl/tyQen3

(New promotion) Olive Garden has unveiled its latest all-you-can-eat offering.

With the new deal, which started Monday, customers can consume infinite amounts of pasta, selecting from five entrees: spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna classic, chicken alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Depending on the dish they choose, Olive Garden diners can pay from $11.99 to $17.99 to eat until they can’t eat any more. The deal, which lasts until March 6, also provides unlimited soup, bread sticks and drinks. https://goo.gl/L3T2U0

Good Bye New Year’s Resolution: All You Can Eat, by the serving…

ONE Breadstick w/ Garlic Butter = 120 calories

Minestrone Soup and Salad = 540 calories

Classic lasagna = 930 calories

Some experts say that running is hard on your knees, but a new study suggests otherwise. Researchers say there’s evidence that running may actually reduce inflammation and arthritis in joints. Non-knee-intensive exercise, like riding a bike, had no effect. Health Day https://goo.gl/1CjTXb

Volunteers needed: The Experiment in Self-Reliance needs volunteers to help with its ‘Forsyth Free Tax Program’ – providing free tax-prep services for low- and moderate-income residents throughout Forsyth County. forsythfreetax.org

Coaches vs. Cancer: SUBWAY restaurants are teaming up with local Division 1 men’s basketball teams including: High Point University, NC A&T University, UNC-G and Elon University to help fight cancer.

Visit your local SUBWAY Restaurant NOW through Feb. 28, and make a donation of any amount to Coaches vs. Cancer. 100% of dollars raised will stay local, helping local patient support programs, education and research through the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org

Pro-Life groups across the nation praising President’s latest decision.

Donald Trump has signed an executive order restoring a BAN on federal tax dollars that have been promoting and subsidizing abortions overseas.

The funding would continue to be distributed to health organizations that provide valuable and lifesaving health care but which do not promote or provide abortion services. President Ronald Reagan originally signed the Pro-Life measure in 1984.

SOURCE: NC Family https://goo.gl/ObyVTG

5 Facts about the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy on Abortion

https://goo.gl/SalrQY

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

The 44th Annual March for Life, the Pro-Life gathering in Washington, DC.

…this Friday (Jan 27) This year’s theme: “The Power of One”

Schedule of Events: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

BTW: Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers…https://goo.gl/aHrhDK

January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by

the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

January DEALS: Christmas Decorations…Gym memberships…and Bedding (not mattresses). Also, prices on last year’s Flat Screen TVs will go down at the end of January into early February. https://goo.gl/xwizkF

*Check out what item to purchase (and save money) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Pass the Chocolate? Next time you’ve got a cough – skip the honey and lemon – and grab some chocolate. New research proves it’s a more effective method of treating the cough.

Why does chocolate work so well? Researchers claim cocoa has properties, which relieves inflammation or irritation. Essentially, it’s stickier than typical cough syrup, and better forms a coating to protect the nerve endings in the throat that trigger the urge to cough.

Patients who took a new medicine containing cocoa were found to have a significant improvement in their cough and sleeplessness within two days (compared to those taking standard cough syrup).

NOTE: Drinking hot chocolate will not have the same effect. The cocoa isn’t in contact with the throat long enough to form a protective coating. https://goo.gl/5gJM7Q