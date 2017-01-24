Search
Home Blog Tuesday is National Peanut Butter Day
Tuesday is National Peanut Butter Day

Verne Hill Jan 24, 2017

Question: Creamy or chunky?

-Average person consumes more than 6 pounds of peanut products each year…

-Did you know that it takes 550 peanuts to make a 12 ounce jar of peanut butter?

-The high protein content causes peanut butter to stick to the roof of your mouth.

More creamy facts here: https://goo.gl/SF1pXm

Verne Hill

