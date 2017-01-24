Question: Creamy or chunky?
-Average person consumes more than 6 pounds of peanut products each year…
-Did you know that it takes 550 peanuts to make a 12 ounce jar of peanut butter?
-The high protein content causes peanut butter to stick to the roof of your mouth.
More creamy facts here: https://goo.gl/SF1pXm
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community - January 24, 2017
- ‘March for Life’ this Friday (Jan 27) in DC - January 24, 2017
- Tuesday is National Peanut Butter Day - January 24, 2017